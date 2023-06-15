Thirty-two doctors recently graduated from Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center’s residency program in a downtown ceremony.
Piedmont Athens began its Graduate Medical Education program in 2016 with 15 Internal Medicine residents and 10 Transitional Year residents and has grown to more than 70 physicians in the program.
The length of training in residency programs varies according to specialty. Internal Medicine is a three-year program while the Transitional Year program is an intern year, which is designed to be a foundation in preparation for an advanced residency completed elsewhere in specialties such as radiation oncology, anesthesiology and radiology.
This year’s graduates include 22 Internal Medicine residents and 10 Transitional Year residents.
Of the 32 graduating physicians, at least 12 have announced they will remain in Georgia, including eight who have secured positions at Piedmont Athens Regional.
Although Piedmont Athens Regional is a large, 427-bed hospital, residents are able to work under direct supervision from their attendings. Residents practice medicine at the hospital and at the outpatient Clay Community Care Clinic. The mission of the Piedmont Athens Regional Internal Medicine Residency and Transitional Year Residency programs is to train the next generation of physicians throughout the state of Georgia.
Internal Medicine graduates:
- Ibipo Muinat Abdurraheem-Salami, M.D.
- Ayesha Ahmad, D.O.
- Eunice Nydela Amenu, M.D., M.P.H.
- Tinuola Omoniyi Andre, M.D.
- Rosemary Martekai Ansah, M.D., M.P.H.
- Njika Atemnkeng, M.D., M.Sc.
- Rafael Carlos da Silva, M.D.
- Prince Nkansah Dwamena, M.D.
- Jaime Jose Gonzalez Cardona, M.D.
- Jeesanul Haq, M.D.
- Onoriode Kesiena, M.D., M.P.H.
- Kalpana Kugathasan, M.D.
- Navin Kumar, M.D.
- Nikhil Madala, M.D.
- Usha Mahat, M.D.
- Tianshuo “Fred” Man, M.D.
- Warsha Kumari Mandhan, M.D.
- Pia Helene Milde Papadopoulos, M.D.
- Kofi Darkwa Seffah, M.D.
- Shreyas Narsimba Singireddy, M.D.
- Susan Wanjiru Waitimu, M.D.
- Alfred Ka-Shing Wong, M.D.
Transitional year graduates:
- Samuel Beloin, M.D.
- Tyler Dempsey, M.D.
- Nick Emamifar, M.D.
- George W. Fan, M.D.
- Tyler C. McMartin, M.D.
- Uwagbae Ibizugbe, M.D.
- Oluwatimileyin Esther Ojo, M.D.
- Kwaku Owusu-Bediako, M.D., M.P.H.
- Elizabeth Soladoye, M.D., M.P.H.
- Moises Zouain Estevez, M.D.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.