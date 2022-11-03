Flu season has already started to show up, with emergency departments and hospitals throughout Georgia seeing an increase in positive cases. Piedmont Athens Regional representatives say now is the time to take preventative action, like getting a flu shot, to protect yourself.

The Influenza virus, commonly called "the flu," can be a dangerous illness causing complications that may require hospitalization and even can cause death, but it is preventable and treatable. Piedmont is offering flu shots at more than 125 locations throughout Georgia, including primary care locations, Piedmont Urgent Care by WellStreet locations and QuickCare clinics.

Locations

