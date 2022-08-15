Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Piedmont Physicians Group recently announced that gynecologic oncology physician Ben Wilson, M.D., has joined Piedmont Physicians Athens Gynecology Oncology.
Dr. Wilson’s office is located at 1010 Prince Ave. in Suite 200.
Dr. Wilson specializes in treating gynecologic malignancies such as ovarian, uterine, cervix and vulvar cancers in addition to complex gynecologic conditions. Treatments include advanced surgical techniques and chemotherapies.
Prior to joining Piedmont Athens Regional, Dr. Wilson completed a fellowship at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center/West Cancer Center and Research Institute, during which he dedicated a year of research to drug discovery for ovarian cancer. He also completed two additional years of clinical training with an emphasis in robotic gynecologic surgery.
Dr. Wilson attended Lee University before entering medical school at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center College of Medicine. He completed residency training at the University of Louisville School of Medicine, Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Women’s Health before returning to the University of Tennessee Health Science Center/West Cancer Center and Research Institute for his fellowship.
Appointments with Dr. Wilson are now available. To schedule an appointment, call 706-425-1440.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.