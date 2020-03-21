Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center has implemented new visitor restrictions until further notice.
All visitors are restricted except essential family members.
The only cases in which visitors will be permitted are for patients receiving end-of-life care, labor and delivery support, and for legal guardians accompanying minors who are receiving treatment. Visitors must call ahead and receive pre-approval.
In addition, visitors who receive approval must pass a health screening based the CDC’s updated COVID-19 indicators before entering.
During this time, Piedmont Athens Regional encourages the use of electronic devices to communicate with patients who are hospitalized.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is evolving rapidly and we as a health system also must react rapidly to protect our patients and our employees,” said Michael Burnett, CEO of Piedmont Athens Regional. “While we regret the inconvenience it may cause for some patients, safety is at the center of our organization and we believe these steps are necessary to create the safest environment at our hospitals.”
