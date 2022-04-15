Piedmont Athens Regional will hold a Gift of Life Remembrance followed by a Donate Life flag-raising ceremony on Friday, April 22, at 1 p.m. in the Piedmont Athens Regional Community Park.
The Gift of Life Remembrance ceremony honors donors and their families for making the decision to be an organ and tissue donor.
“Each year, Piedmont Athens Regional celebrates and remembers those who chose to be organ and tissue donors and have left a legacy by giving the gift of life,” said Candi Wiercioch, director of cardiac and adult critical care services at Piedmont Athens Regional. “We also use these events to teach our community about the importance of being a donor to help people and families across Georgia and across the nation.”
Throughout the month of April, which is celebrated as Donate Life Month, numerous hospitals and municipalities across the country are holding flag-raising ceremonies as a nationwide display of unity, remembrance and hope, while honoring those touched by donation and transplantation.
LifeLink of Georgia is a non-profit community service organization dedicated to the recovery of organs and tissues for transplantation. To learn more about organ and tissue donation and to register your donation decision visit www.LifeLinkFoundation.org.
