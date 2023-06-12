Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Piedmont Physicians Group has announced that Andrew Miller, M.D., has joined Piedmont Physicians at Hawthorne Medical of Watkinsville. Dr. Miller’s office is located at 1351 Stonebridge Pkwy. in Watkinsville.
Dr. Miller specializes in the care of adults with chronic conditions with a focus on preventative care.
Dr. Miller is a graduate of the University of Georgia and earned his doctor of medicine from the Medical College of Georgia at Georgia Health Sciences University in 2015. He completed his residency in internal medicine at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center/National Capital Consortium. Prior to joining Piedmont, Dr. Miller was a Naval Medical Officer and was stationed at the Naval Hospitals in Jacksonville and Guam.
Dr. Miller is accepting new patients and accepts most major insurance plans. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit piedmont.org/drandrewmiller or call 706-769-3331.
