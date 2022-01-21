Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center recently announced that orthopedic hand surgeon Elliot Nacke, M.D. has joined Piedmont Athens Orthopedics and Sports Medicine. Dr. Nacke’s office is located at the Oconee Health Campus.
Dr. Nacke treats conditions including compressive neuropathies such as carpal tunnel syndrome and cubital tunnel syndrome. He also treats tendinopathies including trigger finger, de Quervain’s tenosynovitis and tennis elbow; fractures of the hand, wrist and elbow; wrist and hand arthritis; and nerve injuries.
Dr. Nacke earned his medical degree at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine in Philadelphia. He completed his residency at NYU Hospital for Joint Diseases in New York before returning to Duke University, which he attended as an undergraduate, for a Hand, Upper Extremity and Microvascular surgery fellowship.
Appointments with Dr. Nacke and Piedmont Athens Orthopedics and Sports Medicine are now available. To schedule your appointment online, visit piedmont.org, or call 706-613-5880.
