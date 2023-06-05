Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Piedmont Physicians Group have announced that rheumatology physician Joshua Hedrick, M.D., has joined Piedmont Athens Regional Rheumatology. Dr. Hedrick’s office is located at 1270 Prince Avenue, Suite 303, in Athens.
Dr. Hedrick specializes in conditions such as gout, rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, lupus, osteoporosis, polymyositis/dermatomyositis, spondyloarthritis, Sjogren’s syndrome, and vasculitis, among other rarer conditions. Prior to joining Piedmont Athens Regional, Dr. Hedrick spent four years working at the Cleveland Clinic in Florida.
