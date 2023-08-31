Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center has received an “A” grade on the 2023-24 Lown Institute Hospitals Index.
Piedmont achieved this honor through performance across metrics of health equity, patient outcomes, quality and safety, and value of care, out of more than 3,600 hospitals nationwide.
Piedmont Athens ranked first out of 99 hospitals in Georgia and 131 nationally on the Social Responsibility metric. According to the Index, the hospital also received “A” grades in value of care, cost efficiency and was named a Top Hospital for Fair Share Spending. Piedmont Athens also ranked a top 5 in Georgia for Clinical Outcomes, including quality and safety and received “A” grades for patient outcomes and clinical outcomes.
"We are honored to be recognized as Georgia’s No. 1 hospital for social responsibility," said Piedmont Athens Regional CEO Michael Burnett. "Piedmont Athens is committed to improving the health of our entire community and investing in programs and services that reach all patients in our service areas."
Piedmont Athens received the following rankings:
- #1 in Georgia for Social Responsibility
- Value of Care Grade: A
- Patient Outcomes Grade: A
- Clinical Outcomes Grade: A
- Cost Efficiency Grade: A
- Top Hospital for Fair Share Spending
- Top 5 in Georgia for Clinical Outcomes
These are independent rankings and hospitals do not apply or pay to be listed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.