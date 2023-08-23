Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Piedmont Heart of Athens have welcomed Krupal Hari, M.D., to the practice. Dr. Hari will see patients at clinics in Athens at 242 King Ave., Suite 210, and in Watkinsville at 1305 Jennings Mill Road, Suite 250, at the Oconee Health Campus.
Dr. Hari practices general cardiology with a special interest in congestive heart failure, arrhythmias, valvular heart disease and atrial fibrillation. His expertise in cardiac imaging enables him to diagnose and create individualized treatments for a variety of cardiac diseases, as well as prevent heart disease.
