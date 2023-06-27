Piedmont’s community benefit program has made charitable donations to 21 community clinics, totaling $200,000.
Those organizations serve the local communities where each of Piedmont’s 22 hospitals are located. The grants range between $5,000 and $10,000 per organization.
In Athens, Piedmont has donated a total of $20,000 to three local organizations that provide medical care to patients in Athens and surrounding communities, regardless of their insurance status or ability to pay.
Those receiving grants are:
- Clay Community Care Clinic: The clinic provides high-quality adult primary and specialty care services, including annual visits, preventive health visits, sick visits, immunizations and more.
- Mercy Health Center: This clinic provides free medical, dental, pharmacy, counseling, and health education to uninsured patients in Clarke, Barrow, Jackson, Madison, Oglethorpe and Oconee counties.
- Athens Nurses Clinic: The clinic provides free evaluation, treatment, and education for acute and chronic medical and dental conditions for uninsured, low- and no-income residents of Athens-Clarke County and the surrounding communities.
The donations focus on organizations that provide direct service, access to primary and specialty care, community-based health support services and social determinants of health.
