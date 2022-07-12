Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center has announced Geoffrey Marx, M.D., MS, FHM, as the hospital’s new chief medical officer (CMO).
"I am excited to continue working with Geoffrey in his new role as CMO," said Piedmont Athens CEO Michael Burnett. "He brings a great deal of experience and clinical leadership to the hospital’s executive team and will continue to be a valuable member of the Piedmont Athens medical team."
Dr. Marx has practiced at Piedmont Athens Regional since 2005 as a hospitalist. He previously served as director of the Athens hospitalist program and has led numerous Athens committees. Additionally, he serves as the Medical Director of Informatics for Piedmont Healthcare and works on many of the healthcare system’s committees.
Dr. Marx is a founding faculty member of the Piedmont Athens Regional Graduate Medical Education Internal Medicine residency program and a Clinical Associate Professor for the Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership (AU/UGA) program. He has been active with the Piedmont Athens residency program, providing direct education through bedside teaching, lectures and resident mentoring and coaching. As part of teaching rounds, he has also trained many third- and fourth-year medical students in the AU/UGA Medical Partnership.
Dr. Marx attended Duke University for his undergraduate degree. He earned a master of science degree at the University of Mississippi and his medical degree at the University of Mississippi Medical School. He completed his internal medicine residency at the Medical University of South Carolina.
"I’m excited about this opportunity to join such a dedicated and talented leadership team at Piedmont Athens," Dr. Marx said. "I look forward to further expanding the highest quality of care throughout Athens and the Northeast Georgia region, creating real change in healthcare."
