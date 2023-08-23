Piedmont Athens Regional, in partnership with Hi-Hope Center, is launching Project SEARCH, an internship program for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The Project SEARCH program is a nine-month internship program that allows the interns to explore different career paths. Participants in the program will acquire transferable job skills while also learning how to fill out applications, compile a resume and interview for positions.
“We’re looking forward to starting this initiative and meeting the newest members of the Piedmont Athens Regional family,” said Piedmont Athens Regional CEO Michael Burnett. “We are thrilled when we can introduce others to our culture and the possibility of a career in healthcare.”
Piedmont Athens will have an onsite classroom for the interns in the program. After classroom time each day, they will participate in their internships in departments throughout the hospital. Leaders and staff members in each of these departments will serve as mentors.
“We are proud to have an opportunity to make a positive difference in the lives of these special interns and provide them with a rewarding experience,” said Burnett. “It is our hope that this experience will benefit them in the workforce now, and well into the future.”
