Project SEARCH

Piedmont Athens Regional, in partnership with Hi-Hope Center, is launching Project SEARCH, an internship program for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The Project SEARCH program is a nine-month internship program that allows the interns to explore different career paths. Participants in the program will acquire transferable job skills while also learning how to fill out applications, compile a resume and interview for positions.

