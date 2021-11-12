Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center has earned platinum level recognition for their work and dedication in support of organ, eye and tissue donation and public health, while continuing to serve on the frontlines in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The Workplace Partnership for Life (WPFL) program is a national initiative that unites the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), and the organ donation community with workplaces across the nation in spreading the importance of donation and increasing organ, eye and tissue donor registrations.
Between October 2020 and April 2021, Piedmont Athens Regional participated in HRSA’s WPFL Hospital Organ Donation Campaign. The program challenged hospitals and healthcare organizations to partner with their local organ procurement organization, LifeLink of Georgia, to “let life bloom” by educating hospital staff, patients, visitors and surrounding communities about the critical need for organ, eye and tissue donation and by offering the opportunity to register as a donor.
Piedmont Athens Regional was one of 1,647 organizations to participate in the 2021 campaign that helped to add 27,386 new donors to state registries across the country. The campaign has generated 575,000 registrations since its inception in 2011 and unites donation advocates at hospitals with representatives from their local organ procurement organizations.
“Many families find a degree of comfort in knowing that their loved one is able to become a donor and help others,” said Tamara Jackson, RN, chief nursing officer for Piedmont Athens Regional. “Through our partnership with LifeLink of Georgia, we are able to most fully honor these patients’ incredible gifts, and to help more people who are waiting for transplant.”
Piedmont Athens Regional worked with LifeLink of Georgia, the state’s organ and tissue recovery program, as well as Donate Life Georgia, the state organ and tissue donor registry, to leverage its outreach efforts. During the 2020-21 campaign cycle, Piedmont Athens Regional was one of 92 hospital partners within the LifeLink service area. For more information about the Hospital Campaign, visit www.organdonor.gov/hospitals. An individual can make their decision to become a registered organ and tissue donor when obtaining a driver license through the Georgia Department of Driver Services, online when purchasing a hunting or fishing license through the Georgia Department of Natural Resources or by going to www.DonateLifeGeorgia.org.
