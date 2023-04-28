Piedmont Athens Medical Center has released its Community Impact Report.

During Piedmont’s Fiscal Year 2022, Piedmont performed more than 345 community involvement activities, 110 health education and awareness activities, 55 community health services, 50 physician enterprise activities and 20 diversity equity and inclusion activities. In addition, Piedmont employees were represented on more than 265 board or committee memberships. Piedmont provided nearly $360 million in community benefit in FY2022, including approximately $310 million in uncompensated care.

