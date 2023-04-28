Piedmont Athens Medical Center has released its Community Impact Report.
During Piedmont’s Fiscal Year 2022, Piedmont performed more than 345 community involvement activities, 110 health education and awareness activities, 55 community health services, 50 physician enterprise activities and 20 diversity equity and inclusion activities. In addition, Piedmont employees were represented on more than 265 board or committee memberships. Piedmont provided nearly $360 million in community benefit in FY2022, including approximately $310 million in uncompensated care.
At Piedmont Athens Regional, the focus extended to include activities that support workforce development, such as participation in the Clarke County School District (CCSD) Teacher Extern program and the creation of the Healthcare Occupations Student Association (HOSA) grants program. Additional focus was placed on addressing the health concerns of the local African-American population. Piedmont Athens holds an annual symposium, the Howard Stroud Community Health Event, to educate and engage the community on health concerns and resources facing African-Americans in and around Athens.
“The impact Piedmont makes in our communities makes me so proud to be a part of this organization,” Piedmont Athens Regional CEO Michael Burnett said. “Our purpose to make a positive difference is lived out every day across our state and beyond. At Piedmont, Real Change Lives Here.”
Piedmont team members supported hundreds of other community partners and their work in its communities. Among these activities are: Providing health and wellness services and education, partnering with other non-profits to sponsor their events, volunteering alongside other non-profits in their work, and serving in a leadership capacity of community Boards or other professional and civic organizations.
