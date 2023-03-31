Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center will add 32 doctors to its roster later this year, the result of this month’s Match Week where candidates learn whether they’ve been matched with a hospital to complete their residencies.
The new residents will join Piedmont Athens Regional on July 1 in the Internal Medicine and Transitional Year residency programs.
“We are thrilled the residents will be coming to Piedmont Athens Regional to continue their medical training,” said Catherine Apaloo, M.D., F.A.C.P., the Designated Institutional Official for the Graduate Medical Education program at Piedmont Athens Regional. “We are pleased to provide the foundation for a successful career as a practicing physician while continuing to fulfill our mission to care for our community.”
The Piedmont Athens Regional residency program offers tracks of one to three years and has increased the number of doctors who serve Athens and the State of Georgia by retaining many of the doctors who complete their medical training here.
Although Piedmont Athens Regional is a large, 427-bed hospital, residents are able to work under direct supervision from their attendings. Residents practice medicine at the hospital and at the outpatient Clay Community Care Clinic. The mission of the Piedmont Athens Regional Internal Medicine residency program is to train the next generation of physicians throughout the state of Georgia.
The new residents who will join Piedmont Athens this summer are:
- Internal medicine: Neaam Al-Bahadili, M.D., Faustina Amable, M.D., Oyovwike Amedu, M.D., MPH, Emmanuel Atencah, M.D., Sudeep Chapagain, M.D., Christopher Chinnatambi, M.D., Samuel Dadzie, M.D., Chiamaka Diala, M.D., MSc, Samuel Edusa, M.D., Jason Holligan, M.D., Surendra Khanal, M.D., Elsie Kodjoe, M.D., MPH, Chinelo Meniru, M.D., Rolf Nzalie, M.D., Oladipo Odeyinka, M.D., Jan Camile Ozaeta, M.D., Urvashi Rathore, M.D., Rameela Rizvi, M.D., Ibrahim Shamasneh, M.D., Elizabeth Soladoye, M.D., MPH, Javier Zorrilla Munoz, M.D. and Moises Zouain, M.D.
- Transitional year: Olukemi Alegi, M.D., specialty: radiation oncology; Clare Cooper, M.D., PhD, specialty: radiology; Neil Doshi, M.D., specialty: anesthesiology; Andrew Favre, D.O., specialty: radiology; Daniel Glodener, M.D., specialty: radiology; Emre Guvenli, M.D., specialty: radiation oncology; Dylan Hewlett, M.D., specialty: internal medicine; Alexandra Kershteyn, D.O., specialty: dermatology; Alex Kumi, M.D., specialty: neurology; and Amanda Myles, M.D., specialty: anesthesiology.
Piedmont Athens began its Graduate Medical Education program in 2016 with 15 internal medicine residents and 10 transitional year residents. With those coming on board this summer, Piedmont Athens will employ a total of 71 residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.