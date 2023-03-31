Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center will add 32 doctors to its roster later this year, the result of this month’s Match Week where candidates learn whether they’ve been matched with a hospital to complete their residencies.

The new residents will join Piedmont Athens Regional on July 1 in the Internal Medicine and Transitional Year residency programs.

