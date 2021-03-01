Pilgrim's Pride plans to build a $70 million plant along I-85 in nearby Franklin County to process pet food ingredients.
The facility is expected to create around 90 jobs in the area.
"The state-of-the-art pet food ingredient plant will be built on a site adjacent to Interstate 85 outside of Carnesville and will employ the most advanced technologies available to protect Franklin County’s natural resources," said a news release about the site.
“Pilgrim’s is an important anchor tenant in Georgia’s poultry and overall agribusiness industry,” said Gary W. Black, Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture. “The proposed investment demonstrates a long-term commitment to the community and state. I commend Pilgrim’s leadership team and all who have helped get this project across the finish line.”
