Republicans in the Georgia Senate voted Monday to erect a statue at the state Capitol honoring U.S. Supreme Court Justice and Georgia native Clarence Thomas over objections from Democrats that his voting record has harmed Black Americans.
The bill passed 32-21 along party lines and now heads to the state House of Representatives.
Thomas rose from poverty in the tiny coastal Georgia community of Pin Point to the nation's highest court. Nominated by then-President George H.W. Bush in 1991, Thomas is currently the longest serving Supreme Court justice.
"The story of Justice Thomas is a Georgia story, a story of somebody who grew up without a father from a young age, was homeless from a young age [and] was the first in his family to go to college," Sen. Brian Strickland, R-McDonough, told his Senate colleagues Monday. "That story should be told."
But Senate Democrats cited a litany of court decisions in which Thomas, who is Black, has sided against the interests of Blacks, including rulings opposing affirmative action and repealing a key provision of the 1965 Voting Rights Act.
"Justice Thomas is controversial," said Sen. Nikki Merritt, D-Grayson. "He's not well received in the Black community."
Other Democrats spoke out against putting up a statue on the Capitol grounds in honor of someone who is still in active service. Of the statues of Georgians on display at the Capitol, only those of former President Jimmy Carter and former Gov. and U.S. Sen. Herman Talmadge were erected while they were alive, and both had retired well before the statues were erected.
"Justice Thomas' political story is still not finished," said Sen. Lester Jackson, D-Savannah.
Sen. Ben Watson, R-Savannah, accused Democrats of "bad faith" and "gamesmanship" in opposing a Thomas statue.
"Justice Thomas has not forsaken his home, his state, his family or the city and town where he grew up," Watson said. "But he's not in your face about it. He's not disrespectful about it."
The bill provides that the Thomas statue would be financed privately, with no use of tax dollars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.