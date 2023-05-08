A small airplane registered to a local doctor has been involved in a fatal crash in Tennessee.
A spokesperson with the Federal Aviation Administration says a single-engine Cessna 182 crashed near Reliance, Tenn., on Sunday, May 7, around 7:30 p.m.
The flight took off from South Bend, Ind., around 4 p.m. and was headed to the Jackson County Airport in Jefferson.
Tennessee news outlets are reporting that the pilot was killed in the wreck. The FAA noted that only the pilot was on board the aircraft.
The identity of the pilot has not yet been confirmed. The aircraft is registered to “Georgia Company of Aspiring Flyers, LLC,” out of Clarkesville, a company owned by local Dr. Lionel D. Meadows. Meadows is a well-known doctor who runs Meadows Surgical Arts in Commerce and Buford.
FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.
