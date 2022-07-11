A proposal to rezone 6.6 acres at 1134 State Street in Commerce for a storage facility got a recommendation of denial by the Commerce Planning Commission.
The board voted 4-1 to recommend not rezoning the property, which fronts along Hwy. 441, from commercial to manufacturing for the proposed storage business. Developer Ken Gary told the board he planned to build an upscale storage building on the site, but several members of the commission noted the site was prime gateway property for coming into Commerce and thought it should remain for commercial development.
The Commerce City Council will have the final say on the proposal next month.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other action, the planning commission:
• voted to table action on a plan by Metro RV Commerce (the KOA RV park) for zoning modifications. A spokesman for the firm said they want to add 25 more RV sites to the existing 135 sites and to have some previous city stipulations from 2019 removed. But there was confusion between the property owner and some planning board members over the exact terms of a 2019 annexation related to the development. The board tabled action pending the RV park owners providing a master plan for the park and perhaps unifying several tracts into one.
• approved a variance for an existing accessory building on a residential lot at 278 Cedar Drive with several conditions put in place.
• approved a rezoning from AG to AR for 22 acres at 206 Lords Mill Rd. to divide the property.
