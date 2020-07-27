Plans for an apartment complex in Jefferson cleared the first hurdle at the July 23 Jackson County Planning Commission meeting.
The planning board gave the green light for the project pm 21 acres on Galilee Church Rd. near the Jefferson bypass. Four tracts were recommended for rezoning from A-2 to R-3 for the 200-apartment complex.
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners is slated to have the final say on the rezoning in August.
Several nearby landowners spoke in opposition to the project, saying it would create additional traffic, increase crime, be an eyesore and be a tax burden on the county.
OTHER ACTION
In zoning-related action, the JCPC:
• approved a request for a map amendment for 15 acres at 1246 Bob Mann Rd., Maysville, to subdivide the property into three tracts for residential building.
• denied a map amendment for commercial development at the corner of Hwy. 441 and Ed Bennett Rd. in Nicholson.
• approved a map amendment to change 40 acres at 2609 Brockton Rd., Jefferson, from rural to suburban to allow for a 34-lot residential development.
• approved a rezoning of 8 acres at 1213 Lords Mill Rd., Commece, from A-2 to A-R to divide the property.
• approved a rezoning of 9.8 acres on Elliot Smith Rd. Jefferson from A-2 to PCFD for a meat processing, packaging and retail facility.
• held a public hearing on the county's updated comprehensive plan. The board approved transmitting the plant to the board of commissioners in September to give time for some South Jackson residents to have further input on commercial tracts along Hwy. 129 South.
