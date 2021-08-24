Commerce planners gave their stamp of approval this week on a church’s plan to revitalize a portion of a downtown landmark.
The Commerce Planning and Zoning Board unanimously approved a conditional use request from New Grace for the old Harmony Grove mill on the south side of town, located at 821 South Elm St. New Grace’s lead pastor Derek Anglin said the church plans to repurpose approximately 25,000 square feet of the facility with plans to relocate the church to the site.
The property is zoned M-1 and requires a conditional use to allow a religious institution. The Commerce City Council will have the ultimate say on the matter in September.
New Grace was launched in 2013 at Commerce Cinemas at Banks Crossing. The church started with 15 people.
“We outgrew the movie theater after a year,” Anglin said, adding that the church then relocated across Hwy. 441 in the shopping center next to Outback Steakhouse, where it was housed for six years.
The owners of that strip shopping center have recently repurposed the facility, causing New Grace and other vendors to have to relocate.
“Which was really unique timing for us because we had actually been looking at the City of Commerce as a potential for a location,” said Anglin, and the church ultimately landed on the old mill site.
One area resident spoke against the request, voicing worries over traffic and parking.
But most of the response — from citizens in the audience and planning board members — was positive.
“We’re always saying that if you’re going to invest in this community, invest in something that will better the circumstances of the community, that will somehow enhance their lives,” said citizen Kelli Baugh.
Several planning board members noted it’s positive to see this revitalization of a historic piece of downtown.
“I’ve been wanting to see something happen with this building beyond the industrial use,” said planner Melinda Cochran-Davis.
“Getting people back on that part of town, too,” chairman Joe Leffew added.
Planning and zoning administrator Jordan Shoemaker said there are additional plans in the early stages that could potentially bring more commercial/recreation uses to the building. According to online records, the facility totals around 250,000 square feet.
The church has also gotten permission to use the parking lot adjacent to the facility.
See more coverage from the planning board meeting in the Sept. 1 issue of The Jackson Herald.
