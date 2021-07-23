Jackson County planners gave their nod recently to allow a “growing” industry to locate in Commerce.
The Jackson County Planning Commission approved a special use request on July 22 from Gary Wiseman for 61.15 acres at 140 Garretts Way. The request will now go to the Jackson County Board of Commissioners for a hearing and vote on Aug. 16.
Wiseman requested a special use to allow wedding/special occasion events and ultimately a farm winery to include wine production, tastings and wine sales.
“We would like to be able to host very intimate, very family-oriented events and select wine tastings,” he said.
Wiseman noted they’ve aimed to be good stewards of the overall 150-acre property and have worked with the Georgia Forestry Commission to get a long-term forest stewardship plan in place. During that process, they found muscadine vines on the property.
“When we were spraying as part of our stewardship plan, we found a lot of muscadine vines scattered throughout the property,” said Wiseman. “…It was at that point that we came up with the idea to try to grow muscadine vines on a certain portion of the property.”
Wiseman reached out to Jackson County’s University of Georgia Extension agent Greg Pittman and was connected with a UGA viticulturist who assisted with site selection and in choosing the varieties. They are currently growing Carlos, Villard Blanc and Norton.
“We currently have 200 vines in the ground and are in our third growing season,” said Wiseman. “We’re getting close to our first harvest.”
Farm wineries have been growing in popularity over the past decade. If approved, it will be the first in Jackson County.
“There’s close to 100 Georgia farm wineries today in the state. It’s been contributing billions of dollars to the Georgia economy and we really do believe it will be good for Jackson County,” said Wiseman.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also at its meeting, the planning commission voted to recommend:
•approval of a special use for a 8.7 acres at 4345 Plainview Rd., Maysville. A portion of the property will be used for a radio tower for the county’s upgraded emergency management radio system.
•denial of a map amendment from Flipping Out, LLC, for 3.5 acres on Ebenezer Church Rd., Jefferson. The applicant wants a character area change from ag to rural to split the tract into two lots.
•approval of a rezoning request from Michael Nanni for 13.525 acres at 5259 Brockton Loop Rd., Jefferson. Nanni seeks a rezoning from planned commercial farm district to agricultural residential district to split the property into five lots for residential use.
•approval of a rezoning request from Sandra Eliasson for 9.18 acres at 1044 Raford Wilson Rd., Commerce. Eliasson is requesting a change from highway retail commercial district to R-1, which better fits the existing use of the property.
•approval of a rezoning request from Chad Thomason for 6.27 acres at 2435 Hwy. 124, Jefferson. Thomason is requesting a change from A-2 to CRC (commercial retail commercial district) and plans a mini-warehouse/self-service storage facility totaling 95,000 sq. ft.
•approval of a rezoning request from Keith Hayes for a little under ½ acre at 1105 Winder Hwy., Jefferson. Hayes has requested a change from A-2 to CRC and plans to use the property for a small office.
•approval of a rezoning request from John Adams for 1.43 acres at 10216 Old Commerce Rd., Athens. Adams requests a change from A-2 to CRC to allow an office on the property.
