Commerce planners voted April 25 to recommend approval of a rezoning that would add a small amount of acreage to a large industrial project.
The Commerce Planning and Zoning Commission voted to recommend approval of a rezoning request from Commerce Development, LLC, for 9 acres on Hardman Orchard Rd. The Commerce City Council will consider the request in May.
Developers are requesting a change from AR to M-2. If approved by the council, the property will become part of the larger Dakota Commerce M-2 development, which was approved by the city in 2020. The property is located along Yarborough Ridgeway Rd. and Ridgeway Church Rd. north of I-85.
Commerce Development is also seeking annexation and zoning of 11 acres at 1858 Yarborough Ridgeway Road. That request will be heard next month.
“Approval of our request gives Commerce development the ability to create a more cohesive development within the combined +/- 230 acres which consists of phase one (+/- 830,000 square feet-1.2 million square feet) of the project immediately,” according to the letter of intent. “It will also provide access to phase two (+/- 1 million square feet) of the project. All sites are to be used for a combination of logistics, e-Commerce, outdoor storage and manufacturing uses.”
OTHER BUSINESS
Also at its meeting, the planning commission voted to recommend:
•approval of a rezoning request for Janda Lance to change .5 acres at 747 South Elm St. from M-1 to OCR. The staff report indicates the property and several other parcels were incorrectly zoned as M-1 possibly due to the nearby mill.
•approval of a rezoning request for Christopher Waller to change .26 acres at 391 Hill St. from OCR to R-2. The property was previously used as residential and planners agreed the parcel is better suited for residential than commercial. Planner Melinda Cochran-Davis noted the established neighborhood includes a number of traditional, smaller houses with similar architectural styles. Speaking generally on the city’s R-2 neighborhoods, Cochran-Davis said the city should consider ways to help maintain the integrity and architecture of those neighborhoods as the city sees more renovations and infill housing in those communities.
•denial of a variance for James C. Hill/Commerce Insurance Agency for an internally lit sign within the overlay. Planner Jimbo Stephenson voted in opposition to the denial.
