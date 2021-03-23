Commerce planners gave their nod of approval for a towing lot on the outskirts of town.
In a brief meeting March 22, the Commerce Planning Commission voted to approve a conditional use request from Mack Garrison for a motor vehicle towing lot on 2.17 acres at 219 Allen Rd.
The property was annexed into the town in 2017 and approved.
“At that time, it was approved for kind of a recycling facility, metal processing,” said Jordan Shoemaker, the city’s planning and zoning administrator. “And that conditional use was approved. But for M1 zoning for a tow lot, it’s a conditional use, so that’s why we’re seeing the conditional use permit.”
Bucky Garrison, who spoke for the request, said they plan to open a satellite towing office on the property to service Commerce customers.
Planning commission chair Joe Leffew voiced his support for the project and said it was a good location for the business given its distance off the road.
“It’s certainly way less intrusive than what it was zoned for,” Leffew added.
Garrison told the commission there would likely only be between 25-30 cars on the property at any given time.
The planning commission vote was unanimous with Leffew, Jimbo Stephenson and Dwaine Wilson present at the meeting.
The Commerce City Council will have the final say on the request in April.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also at its meeting, the commission:
•approved the Highland Estates phase III plat.
•continued discussions on the commission’s bylaws. No substantial changes were proposed.
