The Jackson County Planning Commission gave split recommendations for two proposed industrial rezoning at Pettijohn Rd. and Wayne Poultry Rd. in Pendergrass.
A proposal to rezone 116.6 acres fronting Pettijohn Road and Wayne Poultry Road in Pendergrass from agricultural to light industrial received conditional approval by the Jackson County Planning Commission Aug. 26, marking the first time the land has been approved for rezoning since the inception of zoning in 1974.
Map changes to 116 acres of property owned by Joan Williamson were approved by the Jackson County Board of Commissioners in March, which changed the character area map from rural to urban and the future land use map from residential to industrial. The JCPC approved the rezoning with one condition: There be one ingress and egress entrance off of Wayne Poultry Rd.
In a separate proposal involving an adjacent tract on Pettijohn Road, a request to change the future land use map to for industrial for over 150 acres was unanimously recommended for denial by the commission.
“The subject property has been vacant for many years and cannot economically support the present value of the land as presently zoned,” wrote attorney Stanton Porter, adding that industrial zoning is “the only feasible economic use of the property.”
The commission’s denial is largely due to Pettijohn Road being privately owned.
“You’re going to have three property owners that's going to have serious issues with square footage because on the western side of the road is a severe drop off,” said commissioner Les Knoblock. “You’re going to end up having to take the right of way from the property owners to get the minimum 60 feet.”
Another apparent problem with the proposal is the presence of floodplains and wetlands on the property.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the JCPC:
• recommended approval for a rezone request of 2.04 acres from industrial to retail to allow for an outdoor sporting goods store with an indoor archery range off Hwy. 441 in Commerce. The move would allow Feathers and Antlers Outdoors and Feathers and Antlers Indoor Archery Range to expand. The two businesses are currently located about six doors down from one another at Tanger Outlets. The request to rezone will allow them to combine both the retail store and indoor archery range into one location while increasing floor space to accommodate the addition of firearms and ammunition to their product line.
All three items will go before the Jackson County Board of Commissioners for a final decision on Sept. 20.
