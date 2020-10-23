The Jackson County planning commission is recommending approval for three applications it heard Oct. 22.
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners will have the final say at its November meeting.
Approved were:
• a map amendment for 10.5 acres at 4285 Deadwyler Rd. Maysville to divide the property into seven tracts for residential development.
• a rezoning for 15 acres at 1246 Bob Mann Rd. Maysville for three tracts for residential development.
• a rezoning of 10 acres on Ed Bennett Rd. Nicholson for five tracts for residential development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.