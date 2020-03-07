Apartments could soon be built in Jefferson near I-85 following action by the Jefferson-Talmo Planning Commission on March 2.
The board approved a rezoning and two variances for 75 acres on Concord Rd. (behind Burger King) that would allow for 300 apartments on the site.
The rezoning is an update on a 2003 multifamily zoning on the property that would have allowed 312 apartments. That project was never built.
The rezoning and related variances will now go to the Jefferson City Council for final action.
The project is being proposed by Alliance Residential, one of the nation's largest multifamily developers. The firm is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Dewey White is the current property owner.
OTHER ACTION
In other action, the planning board approved:
• two variances for 1.74 acres at Damon Gause Pkwy. and Hwy. 11 for Northeast Georgia Health System. The system plans to deed over property to the city where an existing pump station operates and to build a medical office on the remaining part of the parcel.
• an amendment to the city's comprehensive plan so that the city's impact fee income can be used to help pay for a new recreation facility at Peach Hill.
