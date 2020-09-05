A new 90-lot subdivision in Jefferson got the go-ahead from the Jefferson-Talmo Planning Commission last week.
The 53-acre planned community development will be located on the south side of Peachtree Rd., southeast of Glenfield Dr.
The action will now go to the Jefferson City Council for final action.
Among the stipulations on the project is that no more than 30 homes can be built in a year in the development to phase in the project over a minimum of three years. The planning commission also required a pool or other recreation amenity be put in the development.
The project is being done by Heritage Group Homes. The project will reportedly be called Jefferson Hills. Heritage built the Winterset subdivision in Hoschton and two developments in Flowery Branch.
OTHER ACTION
In other action, the planning board:
• denied a setback variance for a building on Benton Rd.
• approved the annexation of 31 acres into the City of Talmo.
• approved a conditional use permit for a contractor's establishment in downtown Jefferson.
• approved a rezoning from commercial to light industrial for 20 acres on Hwy. 129 near Enterprise Drive.
• approved a rezoning on Brockton Rd. (Hwy. 335) of 11.3 acres for multi-family, age-restricted development.
