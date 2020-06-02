The Jefferson-Talmo Planning Commission has recommended a conditional use that would allow indoor cars sales in a downtown Jefferson showroom.
The commission voted unanimously June 1 to recommend to the Jefferson City Council approval of the conditional use for the business, which would be located on East Minden and Dell streets. The matter will go before the council June 8.
The showroom location is currently a warehouse, which would be renovated. Classic or collector cars would be sold out of the showroom, according to applicant Max McCroskey.
No mechanical, paint or body work would occur on-site, in accordance with conditions from city planning staff. No cars, equipment or parts would be stored outside either, according to those conditions.
In other business, the planning commission recommended approval of a land use management code amendment to bring Jefferson’s specifications for paving commercial streets in line with those of the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.