A new psychiatric residential treatment facility, a new event venue and a large-lot subdivision are among the items slated to be heard by the Jackson County Planning Commission on Oct. 27.
Alight Healthcare is asking for a change in condition and a special use at 639 Davenport Rd., Braselton, for a residential psychiatric facility to serve more than 15 patients.
A special use is also being sought for 2564 Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson, for a wedding venue on 11 acres.
AMENDMENTS & REZONINGS
Among other items on the planning board's agenda are:
• a rezoning of 112 acres at Drew Lane and New Kings Bridge Rd., Athens for a large-lot subdivision.
• a map amendment from residential to commercial for 1.4 acres at 7957 Hwy. 53, Braselton.
• a rezoning of 2 acres from A-R to M-H at 837 Wardlaw Rd., Hull, for a mobile home.
• a rezoning at 1682 Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson, of 3.6 acres to divide the property into 2 tracts to build a house.
