The Jefferson-Talmo Planning Commission turned down the annexation of 67 acres for a large 137-lot subdivision into the City of Jefferson at its Feb. 1 meeting.
City planning staff members had recommended denial of the project, citing its potential impact on the city school system and a split utilities service area.
BBC Investment Group had wanted a Planned Community Development on the property in the city. It's currently zoned as a Planned Commercial Farm District in the county. The property is located on YZ Sailor Rd. and Mauldin Rd.
The city's report noted that there are over 1,000 approved housing units waiting to be developed in the city among single-family, townhomes and apartments that have already been approved.
The Jefferson City Council will have the final say on the proposed annexation and development.
In other residential action, the planning board approved the preliminary plat for 142 lots on 29.6 acres fronting on the north side of Danielsville Street, the east side of Sycamore Street and the south side of Peach Hill Circle. This section of land will make up what will become Jefferson Townhomes by Shadow Stone Partners, LLC.
The property was rezoned for the project last year.
OTHER ACTION
In other action, the planning board approved:
• regulation updates for food trucks in the City of Jefferson.
• amendments to Jefferson's land use management codes.
