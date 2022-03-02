Commerce planners recently voted to appoint Erin Moore to the commission to replace Andre Rollins, who was elected to the city council. The Commerce Planning and Zoning Board voted on the appointment on Feb. 28. The decision will go to the Commerce City Council for final approval.
Moore is a self-employed attorney and a life-long Commerce resident. She has served on the Commerce Parks & Recreation Advisory Board for several years and on the Commerce downtown events committee. She is a 2021 graduate of Leadership Jackson and serves on the governing board of Commerce Primary School.
"Both my career path and my local experience provide me with a unique skill set for the planning and zoning board," she wrote in her application. "My education and professional experiences provide me with an eye for examining and applying statues and city codes specifically, consistently and fairly."
Moore was one of eight people who applied for the planning and zoning position. The others were: Perry Benson, Jonathan Langston, Joseph Olson, Ronald Silver, Alicia Vargas, Darren West and Tawana Wood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.