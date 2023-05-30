The Jackson County Planning Commission has voted to recommend denial of a personal care home on Marshall Clark Rd. in Hoschton.
The board voted to recommend denial to rezone and issue a special use permit at 799 Marshall Clark Rd. for the home.
Updated: May 30, 2023 @ 8:20 pm
Iudita Leahu had applied for the use at their home on the property. In their application, Leahu said she and her husband would operate the home and had operated similar facilities in Oregon.
The Jackson County planning staff had recommended approval for the project.
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners will have the final say on the plan at it June meeting.
