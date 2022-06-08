The Jefferson-Talmo Planning Commission recently shut down a proposal for a new adult residential community in Jefferson.
At its June 6 meeting, the JTPC recommended to deny a proposal to annex and rezone a property situated on Old Pendergrass Rd. and Lewis Sailors Rd.
Staff recommendations indicated that many components of the proposal did not meet annexation and rezoning criteria.
The proposal goes to the Jefferson City Council for a final verdict. The council is slated to make its vote on June 20.
The Kolter Group, which is also the developer of the Twin Lakes community in Hoschton, requested the annexation of an unincorporated Jackson County property into the incorporated city limits of Jefferson, as well as a zoning change from A-2 (Agricultural Rural Farm District) to PCD (Planned Community Development).
Of the developer’s planned 281 acres, 35 acres would be dedicated to the city for public use.
The rest of the acreage would be for allotted for 358 single-family households; 350 would be age-restricted to people 55 years or older. Projected house prices range from $450,000-$550,000.
PUBLIC HEARING
During the JTPC's public hearing on the request, many citizens opposed the development.
One concern was a lack of space for the development. Nearby property owners did not believe the space was feasible for a large community.
“358 homes is just not compatible with what y'all have around us that we built, the way of life that was put in for ourselves, and our children and our grandchildren,” Melanie Wood said.
“The lot size is not congruent with what was already existing there,” Jennifer Parker added.
Nearby property owners were also concerned about increased traffic, believing area roads could not sustain any more development. They said Kolter’s 24-hour traffic study was not reflective of all traffic patterns.
“The traffic study is a joke,” Wood said. “The 24-hour study is not telling the story . . . People run 60, 70, 80 miles an hour up a curve where several people have been killed, one that I had to go up to [and] confirm that he was dead. It's a joke. This road cannot handle anything and the study says there's no need for any sort of improvement or anything. I just ask that you think about the people in that area — people that have no say-so in who gives a life-changing decision, who makes the decision.”
Many also said a planned community would be out of character for the rural area.
“It's just . . . too abstract for that area and it's inconsistent with everything else on Lewis Sailors Rd.,” Chris Morgan said. “There's nothing else like what's being proposed. P J Roberts is on the other side; there's nothing that's like this. So it's completely out of character with everything else.”
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business June 6, the JTPC recommended:
• to deny variances to sign ordinances. Apollo Signs, an applicant for Speedway, requested an increase in the maximum height of a principal use ground sign; a pole sign instead of a monument sign; and an increase in the maximum size of a sign allowance area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.