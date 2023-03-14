Jefferson got the green light to start its police firearm range project at the city council’s March 13 work session.
The city council voted to allocate designated funds with a cap of $370,000, giving staff the go-ahead to start the project.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Jefferson got the green light to start its police firearm range project at the city council’s March 13 work session.
The city council voted to allocate designated funds with a cap of $370,000, giving staff the go-ahead to start the project.
The staff has already located a feasible site near the developing I-85 reclamation plant and plans are for the project to come in under budget, Jefferson's city manager Priscilla Murphy said.
The facility would be used for public safety training.
In other business March 13, the council:
• approved a 2023 budget adjustment amendment for the fund balance account to purchase a different truck for the planning department. The current truck is in need of a repair and will be traded in.
• received a presentation from Boy Scout Troop 158 about requests for improvements at the troop’s Scout Hut located on Boy Scout Ln. The troop’s requests include lights in the parking lot; trashcans for the area; and additional or reserved parking for when the troop’s Monday night meetings conflict with nearby t-ball sessions. Troop 158 also invited the council to the Scout Hut’s 20th anniversary held on Sunday, May 7, from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
• received updates from the community development department. Community development director Michele Head announced a number of upcoming events including Foliage Fest scheduled for March 18 and Cigars, Bourbon & Music scheduled for March 31. The department also plans on using funds for the Roosevelt Theater to repair the theater’s roof, which was recently damaged in a storm.
• considered a resolution to accept the dedication of 0.10 acres of right-of-way along the north side of Gordon St. from Heritage Group Homes, LLC.
• considered the final plat for Phase I of the Jefferson Hills subdivision. Applicant Winterset Holdings, LLC, seeks final plat approval for 30 lots on 22.708 acres zoned PCD Conditional, fronting on the south side of Peachtree Rd. The final plat includes the dedication of Blue Dragon Dr. and part of Red Dragon Dr., as well as the dedication and acceptance of water and sewer facilities including a force main and pump station within the full boundary of the subdivision. The council also considered a resolution to accept the dedication of the right-of-way along the south side of Peachtree Rd.
• considered a zoning change from C-1 to MFR for 0.976 acres fronting on Athens St. and Wilson Ln. Applicant Chris Worley already has three single-family homes on the property and the zoning change would allow for the construction of three additional homes.
• considered annexation and a zoning change to R-1 from A-2 for 11.65 acres fronting on Rambler Inn Rd. at Rolling Acres Ct. near Sterling Lake Way. Applicant D. Cole Hudgens sought the annexation and zoning change in order to subdivide the property into eight single-family residential lots, with one already existing.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.