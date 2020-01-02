There was a lot of political news in 2019, but the agency that stayed in the spotlight the most was the Jackson County Board of Elections. From a new structure to two major controversies, the board was repeatedly under a microscope during the year. For that reason, it is The Jackson Herald's Political Story of the Year.
The year began with Rep. Tommy Benton introducing legislation to change the board from its traditional 3-member structure to a new 5-member board with four of those appointed by the two local political parties.
The move was apparently pushed by former Republican Party chairman Ron Johnson, who had been appointed as chairman of the elections board in late 2018.
But Johnson created controversy on the elections board after its other two members accused him of continuing to be active in Republican Party politics while serving as the board's chairman, a situation that would violate state law. Johnson had been GOP chairman in the county for 10 years and also held a state GOP position.
“While Ron resigned his position as chairman of the Jackson County Republican Party to take the board of elections position, it is our understanding that he continues to engage in political activity on its behalf,” said an email from elections board members Peg Sheffield and Theressa Tate to Superior Court Judge Joe Booth.
After weeks of controversy, Johnson eventually resigned his elections board seat in March and soon returned as local GOP chairman.
But that wasn't the end of controversy on the elections board in 2019. In July, the new 5-member board was created following Benton's legislative push. For a while things were calm, but in October, new board member Erma Denney came under fire for her dual role as a board member and also for being one of Hoschton's leading voices calling for the recall of two town council members.
The board of elections had a role to play in the recall by certifying the process, creating the perception of a conflict-of-interest for Denney.
Denney defended her dual roles as a board member and a citizen calling for the recall, but said she would recuse herself from any further elections board actions regarding the recall.
OTHER MAJOR POLITICAL STORIES
Several other big political stories happened in Jackson County during 2019, including:
• the resignation of the county's new GOP leader, Katie Griffin. Griffin said her board hadn't been loyal to her and that she had been undermined by Ron Johnson, who had returned to GOP politics after his stormy tenure on the board of elections. Johnson resumed his position as GOP chairman after Griffin resigned.
• county school system voters approved a $52 million bond referendum in March, funds that will be used to build the system's new high school facility in West Jackson. There was a small turnout for the vote, much lower than the turnout for the system's last bond referendum vote 20 years ago. West Jackson voters largely carried the day in the vote, which was opposed in other areas of the county.
• the November municipal elections saw several incumbents fall to challengers. In Jefferson, Clint Roberts defeated incumbent Don Kupis in a race that could shift the dynamics on the town's city council. In Commerce, two school board members were defeated, a sign of some dissatisfaction in the city's school system. In Braselton, one council member lost his seat and in Hoschton, two new council members were elected amid a slew of controversy.
