As a mid-term election year, 2022 saw a lot of political action.
But the biggest political story of the year was the long-term impact reapportionment from the 2020 census had on the county's governments.
Due to growth, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners added a fifth district seat which will be filled by Marty Clark on Jan. 1. The BOC will also get another new member in 2023 as Chad Bingham replaces Ralph Richardson, Jr. on the board. Richardson retired after serving two terms on the board. Bingham won election for the seat.
Both Bingham and Clark will represent the fast-growing West Jackson Area. With the addition of Clark's seat, the BOC is now weighted mostly to the West and Central part of Jackson County. Out of the six commission seats, four are in the hands of members from Jefferson to West Jackson Area (Clark, Bingham, Jim Hix and chairman Tom Crow.) Chas Hardy represents most of the east side of the county around Commerce and Marty Seagraves represents the southern part of the county from Nicholson way over to Arcade and the Barrow County line.
Now, both the BOC and county BOE reflect the massive amount of growth that's happened in the county — the political influence has officially moved to the county's west side.
Locally, the elections didn't generate too much heat. What did become contentious, however, were the lengthy, behind-the-scenes talks between the county government and the county's towns over how to divide the county's sales tax dollars.
One long-time mayor told me the lengthy stalemate on the LOST issue was the most contentious they'd seen in city-county relations.
The issue was linked to the census as the county's population grew more in unincorporated areas than in incorporated towns. That means the county government will get a lower percentage of the LOST revenue and the towns will collectively get more.
Eventually, the issue was settled with a phase-in over two years so that the county government doesn't take a hard hit in the first year.
Also linked to the census and reapportionment was the shifting of the county's state representative lines. Now the county has four state representatives after the county was split when Rep. Tommy Benton announced his retirement.
Other big political issues in 2022:
• The City of Hoschton implemented a city property tax, something past leaders vowed to never do. But growth in the town is ramping up costs, including for a re-born city police department.
• A woman sued the county board of elections twice in 2022, claiming (without any proof) that the voting machines used in the county (and every other county in the state) aren't reliable and make mistakes. A judge quickly tossed the first lawsuit in late October in an embarrassing moment for the plaintiff, but she again sued after the November elections claiming the same things she had in the first suit. The case is likely to be tossed again, but both lawsuits have cost the county a lot in legal fees and wasted time.
• Sheriff Janis Mangum announced that she won't run for re-election in 2024. That will open the floodgate for candidates who want to become the new sheriff in town.
• The Jackson County Board of Education gained one new member in 2022 when Ricky Sanders filled an empty seat. On Jan., 1, Ty Clack will replace Don Clerici on the BOE and just recently, Beau Hollett was elected as BOE chairman for 2023. Those changes, along with a new school superintendent named in 2022, will mean the county's largest school system enters the new year with a lot of leadership shifts.
• Finally, it is perhaps a footnote, but in 2022 former President Donald Trump came to the area at the old Commerce dragstrip located on the Jackson-Banks county line to hold a campaign rally for Senate candidate Herschel Walker. The event was much smaller than anticipated, perhaps a foreshadowing of Walker's eventual loss and Trump's decline as a GOP kingmaker.
