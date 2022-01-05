With nine towns, Jackson County has a lot of local public officials and controversies.
In 2021, most of the political turmoil in the county was found in its towns.
As the year ended, two towns — Braselton and Hoschton — have new mayors and a few new council members. Other towns also saw some changes in council seats that have the potential to shift the balance of power in city government decisions.
But it was the west and northwest side of the county that saw the most political changes in the year. In addition to new leaders being elected in Hoschton and Braselton, Rep. Tommy Benton made a push in 2021 to abolish the City of Pendergrass. The town has long been controversial, but Benton was most upset about how the town had annexed property for residential developments, a move that threatens to cause overcrowding at North Jackson Elementary School and West Jackson Middle School.
Benton eventually withdrew his abolition move and Pendergrass leaders said they wouldn't annex more property for residential development.
Still, growth in the area was part of why the Jackson County School System purchased a large tract of land just north of Pendergrass for a future school complex.
Other top political stories of 2021 revolved around redistricting based on the 2020 census. The Jackson County Board of Commissioners is adding a new fifth district seat, a move that will give the west side of the county the balance of power on the board.
Benton also announced he isn't running for re-election in 2022, a move that allowed state officials to redraw his district. Jackson County now has part of four state representative districts rather than just two.
In addition, the county will be moving to the 10th Congressional District following reapportionment.
