The presidential race dominated political headlines in 2020, setting the overall agenda and tone for the year. To say that the race divided the nation would be an understatement.
But locally, there was a blip on the radar that went against much of the grain in local political circles.
Although Jackson County has proven to be a Republican stronghold, local Democrats made a challenge in a few races, something not seen in the county for many years.
Local Democrats fielded two candidates to run for county commission seats and put candidates in the two state representative and two senate races that affected Jackson County.
Local Democratic Party chairman Pete Fuller himself made a bid for office in 2020, running against incumbent Republican Tommy Benton for state representative. He was defeated, soundly, but the fact that he ran at all was surprising.
Much of the local Democratic efforts are linked to Fuller, who has worked to rebuild the Democratic Party's local organization in recent years.
But that effort faces a formidable challenge. The Jackson County Republican Party has been active for over a decade and the county is in one of the most conservative regions of the nation. While Georgia overall voted Democratic for president this year, that was largely concentrated in urban and suburban communities, not in rural areas of the state where Republicans have a vice grip on power.
Still, Democratic grassroots efforts will be critical if Georgia is to become a major swing state in national elections.
And who knows, demographic trends could change Jackson County in another generation. Neighboring Gwinnett County was at one time one of the state's strongest Republican communities. Today, it has moved Democratic in both national and local elections.
