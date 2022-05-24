Today (May 24) is Election Day for the General Primary. Those wishing to vote may do so at your polling location on May 24 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Election Day polling locations include:
•Central Jackson — Hope Crossings Church, 2106 Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson
•North Jackson — Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 190 Mt. Olive Church Rd., Commerce
•West Jackson — Free Chapel, 2001 Cherry Drive, Braselton
•South Jackson (new location) — Benton Hall (Nicholson City Hall) 5488 U.S. 441, Nicholson
ON THE BALLOT
Local races on the May 24 ballot include:
- Jackson BOC District 3 — Chad Bingham (R), of Jefferson, and Steve Wittry (R). That seat is currently held by Ralph Richardson Jr., who is not seeking re-election.
- (Incumbent BOC District 4 commissioner Marty Seagraves (R), of Nicholson, will face Democratic challenger Madonna Swanson Ward, of Jefferson, in November.)
- Jackson BOE Post 2 — Tommy Rainey (R), of Maysville, will face Ricky Sanders (R), of Pendergrass. That seat is currently held by Carol Anglin, who is not seeking reelection.
- Jackson BOE Post 5 — Ty Clack, Richard Irby and Joe Martin — all of Jefferson and all Republicans — will face off for the BOE Post 5 seat, vacated by Don Clerici who is running for State Representative District 31.
Candidates for state and federal races include:
- State House 31 — Don Clerici (R), of Jefferson, and Emory Dunahoo Jr. (R), incumbent, of Gillsville. This seat is currently held by Rep. Tommy Benton, who is not seeking re-election. Dunahoo was moved to District 31 during the redistricting process.
- (Houston Gaines (R), incumbent, of Athens, will face Mokah Jasmine Johnson (D), of Athens, for the State House 120 seat in November.)
- State House 119 — Danny Rampey (R) of Statham, and Marcus Ray (R), no address listed
- State Senate 47 — Charlie Chase (R), of Winder, Frank Ginn (R), incumbent, of Danielsville, and Ross Harvin (R), of Commerce. The Republican nominee will face Conolus Scott Jr. (D), of Danielsville, in November.
- (Bo Hatchett (R), incumbent, of Clarksville, will face Paulette Williams (D) of Clayton, in the State Senate 50 race in November.)
- U.S. Rep. District 10 Republican Candidates — Timothy Barr (R) of Watkinsville, Paul Broun (R) of Athens, Michael Collins (R) of Jackson, David Curry (R) of Monticello, Vernon Jones (R) of Watkinsville, Marc McMain (R), no address listed, Alan Sims (R), no address listed and Mitchell Swan (R) of Good Hope.
- U.S. Rep. District 10 Democratic Candidates — Jessica Allison Fore (D), no address listed, Tabitha Johnson-Green (D), of Sandersville, Phyllis Hatcher (D), no address listed, Femi Oduwole (D), no address listed, and Paul Walton (D), of Hull.
