Polls are open Tuesday, Nov. 6, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the U.S. Senate runoff election between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker.
Voting on Election Day will be held at the individual precincts:
Foggy early. Then periods of showers late. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..
Updated: December 6, 2022 @ 6:31 pm
•Central Jackson: Hope Crossings Church, 2106 Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson
•North Jackson: Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 190 Mt. Olive Church Rd., Commerce
•West Jackson: Free Chapel, 2001 Cherry Dr., Braselton
•South Jackson: Benton Hall, 5488 Hwy. 441, Nicholson
Completed absentee ballots can be returned by mail, faxed to 706-367-1193 or by email to jelogan@jacksoncountygov.com. The deadline to request an absentee ballot was Monday, Nov. 28. Ballots may be dropped off until on December 6 by 7 p.m. to the election staff located at 441 Gordon Street in Jefferson. Absentee ballots will not be received at the polling locations on Election Day.
Early voting was held across the state last week. In Jackson County, there were 13,560 votes cast during that early voting period.
