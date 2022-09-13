August was another in a string of busiest months ever at the Port of Savannah.

The Georgia Ports Authority (GPA) handled a record 575,513 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of container cargo at Savannah last month, up 18.5% from August of last year.

