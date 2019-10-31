The Nicholson City Council threw out names for potential Nicholson Water Authority appointees at the Oct. 24 work session.
Walter Barnett (current board chairman), Taylor Carithers, Bert Carithers and Allen Love were the four names the council announced. The next appointee will be voted on at the December city council meeting.
The council also discussed an intergovernmental agreement with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. The agreement will have one to two officers present when court is in session for code enforcement in the City of Nicholson.
The council is set to approve the IGA at the Nov. 4 council meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.