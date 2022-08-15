The Jackson County Water and Sewerage Authority recently signed an agreement for Precision Planning, Inc. (PPI) to continue as the architect for its proposed $9 million headquarters.
The authority must vacate its current office facilities in September 2024 and is looking at design plans.
PPI has already done “an outstanding job” with the preliminary design and has experience with similar work for the new Jackson County administration building, the authority’s general manager Joey Leslie said at the August 11 meeting.
The design firm has submitted a pricing proposal of $630,000, which is about 8% of the construction costs. PPI will work with the construction manager at risk and owner to release bid packages for individual trades to complete construction.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business August 11, the authority approved:
• a preliminary application for water services for a 497,000 sq. ft. warehouse to be located at City Pond Rd. in Jefferson. The warehouse’s annexation and re-zoning change was approved at the Jefferson City Council’s July 25 meeting.
• an agreement for Raftelis to complete the organizational assessment for its new headquarters, which will cost $50,650.
