Commerce has announced the availability for Community Housing Investment Program (CHIP) funds to assist low and moderate-incoming homeowners with housing rehabilitation. Funds are targeted for owner-occupied, sub-standard housing units located in the City of Commerce.
City staff will assist applicants with the process. Pre-applications are being accepted through May 18.
