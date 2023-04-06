Predicted rainy weather this weekend has caused some changes to community Easter events.
The City of Commerce has rescheduled its Easter egg hunt and parade that was planned on Saturday, April 8. Instead, the city will host an Easter egg hunt on Wednesday, April 12, at 7 p.m. on the First Baptist Church of Commerce lawn.
The City of Hoschton has cancelled its Easter Egg-stravaganza that was set for Saturday, April 8.
Jefferson plans to make a decision on its Easter event on Friday afternoon or early Saturday morning. The event is tentatively scheduled Saturday, April 8, from 9 a.m. to noon. The egg hunt is slated to begin at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.