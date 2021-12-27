Thom Price will be the new chairman of the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce for 2022, following Dylan Wilbanks, who served in the capacity for 2021.
Price will be joined on the executive committee by incoming chairman Tricia Massey and treasurer Kendall Sims. The position of secretary hasn't yet been filled.
Price moved up from Treasurer to take the president's slot following the resignation of incoming chairman Chad Bingham, who resigned to run for a seat on the Jackson County Board of Commissioners.
New members to the board for 2022 are Ann Austin, Heather Robinson and Steve Wittry. Wade Johnson was also appointed to the board to replace Sims, who moved from the board to the treasurer's seat.
The chamber board also reviewed and approved its 2022 budget at its Dec. 17 meeting, noting that PPP funds will help the chamber balance the budget which is seeing a 14% increase in expenses. The chamber plans to move its offices into the Empower College and Career Center in mid-2022, move that will increase expenses for the operation.
Some additional details about that move are also being reviewed following a tentative plan by the Jackson County Board of Education to use part of the Empower campus for middle school classrooms. How that will affect traffic and the chamber has yet to be determined, officials said.
Officials also said that the county continues to receive a lot of industrial development inquiries, some related to the SK Battery plant. Some of the projects will need a lot of water and the availability of water in the county will be an issue in the future, leaders said.
