Progress continues at 1818 Brewing Company in downtown Commerce. The project has faced a number of delays, but the brewery portion of the building is now complete.
The business owners hope to open the brewery in early October.
“Great news, we have finished with the brewery build out,” the company said on social media. “We have one more license to obtain now that the building is complete. We expect to start brewing beer and hard seltzer within the next few weeks. Still hoping for an early October opening!”
1818 Brewing Company is located in the old Oxford Building, located on State Street across from the Commerce Civic Center.
