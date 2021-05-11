A proposed 55-and-older community garnered opposition, and some support, from the public as it was presented to the Jefferson City Council on May 10.
BBC Investment Group, LLC, requested annexation and a planned-community-development (PCD) zoning on 67.18 acres on Y.Z. Sailors Rd. and Mauldin Rd for the 150-home project.
Last week, the Jefferson-Talmo Planning and Zoning Commission recommended denial of both requests. However, city planning staff recommended approval of both.
The Jefferson City Council will vote on both requests on May 24.
Plans call for 115 detached homes and 35 townhomes. The 115 houses would range in price between the low to mid $300,000’s, according to the developer, while townhomes would cost in the high $200,000s.
The project wasn’t originally intended as a 55-and-older community when it first came under review for an annexation and rezoning in 2020. But after concerns were raised over its impact on the city school system, the project was overhauled to serve a demographic much less likely to have school children.
Opponents at last week’s planning commission meeting still raised concerns over impact on schools, as well as traffic, land conservation and as its border along the Northminster Place development property line.
Citizen concerns expressed at the planning commission meeting carried over to the council meeting.
Linda Greiss, who said that she serves as the spokesperson for the opposition, noted a list of over 70 homeowners living on agricultural conservation land in the area who oppose the development. She said the developers made no effort to contact other landowners on the adjoining properties other than those living in Northminster. Greiss pointed to traffic impact and traffic safety as major concerns. She also said property owners on agricultural conservation land don’t want the project encroaching on their property.
A total of eight citizens, including Greiss, spoke against the development, pointing to ramifications for water and wells, potential runoff problems, and potential issues between new development residents and landowners on the surrounding properties who hunt and shoot firearms. The impact of uprooting of trees for construction, increased EMS calls and impact on city infrastructure were also discussed.
Four people spoke in support of the project, including Jim Maxwell, who serves on the Northminster Place Board of Directors. He the board is in favor of the project “in general,” but did point to reservations over storm water, the buffer zone between the neighborhoods and a requested easement through a common area of Northminster for a sanitary sewer tie.
Terry Mercer, also on the Northminster Place Board of Directors, echoed Maxwell’s concerns, but voiced support for the project if those issues are worked out.
Councilman Mark Mobley asked if the roads could accommodate the new traffic and also asked about the impact of the development on sewer capacity. City administrator Priscilla Murphy said an agreement could be reached where the city provides sewer and the county provides water, if the land is annexed. The development would be served by the central city sewer plant, which has the needed capacity to accommodate it, according to Murphy.
FOOD TRUCK ORDINANCE UP FOR CONSIDERATION AGAIN
In other business, the council again reviewed a proposed ordinance amendment for food trucks following a review of the document by a council subcommittee. The regulations would include limiting the downtown area — North Public Square and South Public Square — to one food truck per day.
“Right now, I think, just to test the waters, the comfort level of the committee was one truck down on the square at the time,” said councilman Clint Roberts, who chairs a subcommittee for code and city charter review.
Likewise, Mobley said he viewed the limit of one truck per day “as more of an introductory number than a final number.”
“I don’t want to put a number on any growth in the future,” he said.
Earlier versions of the ordinance prohibited food trucks on private property, but that stipulation was removed.
Concerns were also voiced about some food truck vendors not paying sales tax while operating on public property.
If the city approves the ordinance amendment, it would take effect July 1.
MAN RESPONDS TO PROPERTY CONDEMNATION EFFORT
A land condemnation hearing for right-of-way the city needs in the Apple Valley area for its Parks Creek Reservoir project was held with landowner Daniel Wilson saying the city has not offered him a fair price for the land.
Wilson, who lives on Apple Valley Rd., said he turned down an offer from the city in 2018 to purchase the land at half of the city’s appraisal. Wilson said that’s when the city decided to condemn his property. Wilson said he took legal action and a judge ordered the city to return the property to him.
Wilson said no one from the city has consulted him about this latest attempt to condemn his property. He said the compensation price is 25% of what the first appraisal was.
“So I’m here today at this work session to tell you that the taking of property shall have just compensation. It’s not just,” Wilson said.
He added, “I hate that it’s gotten to this point, and if y’all choose to go ahead and condemn my property, we’ll follow the same path we did last time.”
Councilman Cody Cain asked Wilson what dollar figure he had in mind for the land, but Wilson said, “I’m not sure what it is,” adding that he wouldn’t negotiate in a public meeting.
Murphy said the city’s attorney can still negotiate with Wilson, or his attorney, before the matter is filed in the court.
“There’s always been a plan of some negotiation to be done,” she said.
Mayor Jon Howell concluded by saying, “We’re going to do our very best to follow the letter of the law and do this thing and treat you with the utmost respect throughout the process and try to move this thing forward.”
The council voted unanimously to proceed with a petition of condemnation of the land.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
•approved a number of budget adjustments related to SPLOST, grant money and revenue collected.
•heard a variance request to the land use management code increase the height of a front-yard fence from four feet to six feet on Virginia Ave.
•heard a request to annex and zone 17.725 acres on Galilee Church Rd. and Hwy. 129 to highway commercial.
•met in closed session to discuss property acquisition. No action was taken.
